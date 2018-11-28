AMP Capital Investors Ltd Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,260 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $52,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 21,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,449,000 after buying an additional 19,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $127.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $98.68 and a 12 month high of $161.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $246,628.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,530,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,878 shares of company stock worth $72,707,021. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Trims Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/amp-capital-investors-ltd-trims-stake-in-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.