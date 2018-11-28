AMP Capital Investors Ltd Sells 37,148 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd decreased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 923,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,148 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $65,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $348,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of KRC opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.32 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 17.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

