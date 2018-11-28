Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Holdings Boosted by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8,300.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 56.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at $200,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMP opened at $126.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.79 and a twelve month high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.38.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

