American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 1,867.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Renal Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARA traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.22. 121,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,935. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $525.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $211.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. American Renal Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

