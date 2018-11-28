American International Group Inc. Raises Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Marathon Oil worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,246,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,612,049,000 after purchasing an additional 729,564 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,245,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $422,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,489,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,673,000 after purchasing an additional 335,262 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,886,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,354,000 after purchasing an additional 904,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,356,000 after purchasing an additional 59,160 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $2,427,619.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barclays set a $25.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.77.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

