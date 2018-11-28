American International Group Inc. Has $11.76 Million Position in Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,053 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXO opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. Concho Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $123.63 and a 52 week high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concho Resources news, SVP Lee Price Moncrief sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $559,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,752.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CXO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $210.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.46.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

