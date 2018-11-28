American International Group Inc. Has $11.55 Million Stake in ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of ONE Gas worth $11,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $203,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on OGS. UBS Group set a $77.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on ONE Gas from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

In related news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 1,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.94 per share, with a total value of $99,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,746.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $86.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.37%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

