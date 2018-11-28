American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, December 5th. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $964.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $422,615.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

