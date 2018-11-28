American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 388,445 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 76.7% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 62.0% during the second quarter. Greystone Investment Management LLC now owns 238,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 91,378 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 237.1% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 38,810 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Comcast by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,721,957 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Comcast by 73.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

