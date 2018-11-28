American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.52% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $940,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total transaction of $66,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory R. Vaughn sold 7,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $534,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $98.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.29. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

