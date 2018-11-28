American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Primoris Services Corp (PRIM)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 65.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,576 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175,806 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services Corp has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $28.96.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $908.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.90 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. ValuEngine downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

In other news, CEO David Lee King sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $200,111.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 734,833 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,786. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

