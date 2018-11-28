American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,989,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,348,000 after acquiring an additional 539,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,715,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after acquiring an additional 394,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 3,365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 347,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 337,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,457,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 252,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,255,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 183,532 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMKR. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Amkor Technology from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $7.00.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

