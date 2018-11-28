American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,165,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,510 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufact. were worth $20,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 372.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 91,567 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 974,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,987,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 11.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 193,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 23.1% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

In other news, CEO David C. Dauch bought 88,100 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $1,010,507.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael K. Simonte bought 15,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 134,825 shares of company stock worth $1,583,058 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufact. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a $15.00 price target on American Axle & Manufact. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (AXL) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/american-axle-manufact-holdings-inc-axl-shares-bought-by-prudential-financial-inc.html.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.