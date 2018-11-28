American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Position Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,640 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 10,137.5% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $38.27. 685,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,847,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 568.86% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on American Airlines Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.53.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $836,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,592.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.69 per share, with a total value of $535,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,146 shares in the company, valued at $790,390.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

