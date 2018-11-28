Amedeo Resources PLC (LON:AMED) shares dropped 71.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.05 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03). Approximately 85,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 39,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Amedeo Resources (AMED) Shares Down 71.1%” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/amedeo-resources-amed-shares-down-71-1.html.

About Amedeo Resources (LON:AMED)

Amedeo Resources Plc, an investment company, invests in resources and energy, and related infrastructure and asset sectors worldwide. The company was formerly known as Creon Resources plc and changed its name to Amedeo Resources Plc in October 2013. Amedeo Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.