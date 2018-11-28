AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Holdings Decreased by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 141.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

In related news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 17,500 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,462 shares in the company, valued at $737,939.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda America Investment Holdi sold 75,826,927 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $138,005,007.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMC opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.83.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Wedbush raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Holdings Decreased by Alambic Investment Management L.P.” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/amc-entertainment-holdings-inc-amc-holdings-decreased-by-alambic-investment-management-l-p.html.

AMC Entertainment Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.