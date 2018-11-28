Ambarella (AMBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.27 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of AMBA opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $66.23.
In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,326 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $52,735.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,358.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,765 shares in the company, valued at $710,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,609 shares of company stock worth $1,628,876. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
