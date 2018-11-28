Ambarella (AMBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.27 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts expect Ambarella to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Shares of AMBA opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $66.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMBA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Dougherty & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,326 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $52,735.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,358.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,765 shares in the company, valued at $710,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,609 shares of company stock worth $1,628,876. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Ambarella (AMBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/ambarella-amba-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.