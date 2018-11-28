Amarin (AMRN) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) traded down 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.12 and last traded at $16.83. 26,410,152 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 6,778,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amarin to $30.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amarin news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 879,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $9,759,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,623,760 shares of company stock worth $46,399,759. Company insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

