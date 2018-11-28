Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALPN. Raymond James began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price target on Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.20.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.31). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,602.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

