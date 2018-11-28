Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Holdings in ISHARES INC/EMERGING MKTS DIVID (DVYE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of ISHARES INC/EMERGING MKTS DIVID (NYSEARCA:DVYE) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in ISHARES INC/EMERGING MKTS DIVID were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES INC/EMERGING MKTS DIVID by 2.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 311,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES INC/EMERGING MKTS DIVID by 0.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES INC/EMERGING MKTS DIVID by 9.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES INC/EMERGING MKTS DIVID by 14.0% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ISHARES INC/EMERGING MKTS DIVID by 19.1% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

ISHARES INC/EMERGING MKTS DIVID stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. ISHARES INC/EMERGING MKTS DIVID has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $46.11.

