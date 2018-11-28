Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $478,000 Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,332 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.05% of Global X MLP ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,793,000 after acquiring an additional 298,343 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,213,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after acquiring an additional 64,833 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,115,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,309,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,472,000 after acquiring an additional 272,567 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,766,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.1865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

