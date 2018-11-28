Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $367,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,239,000 after acquiring an additional 117,129 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 762,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 506,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $20,957,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 266,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

