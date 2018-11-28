Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,663 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $153,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $248,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $26.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

