Allison Lowrie Sells 50,000 Shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc (ANGI) Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) CMO Allison Lowrie sold 50,000 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -78.64, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.20. ANGI Homeservices Inc has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.57 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,699,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,179,000 after acquiring an additional 239,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,049,000 after acquiring an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,024,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,352,000 after acquiring an additional 702,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 819,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,250,000 after acquiring an additional 189,828 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/allison-lowrie-sells-50000-shares-of-angi-homeservices-inc-angi-stock.html.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.