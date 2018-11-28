Allianz (AZSEY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Allianz (OTCMKTS:AZSEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allianz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Allianz to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

OTCMKTS:AZSEY opened at $21.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.03. Allianz has a 1-year low of $19.77 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

