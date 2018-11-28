Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $50.75 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,971 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.33% of Omnicom Group worth $50,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,936,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,292 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,970,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,140,000 after purchasing an additional 534,008 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,559,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,657,000 after purchasing an additional 307,241 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,386,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,259,000 after purchasing an additional 56,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,240,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

In related news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $37,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,518.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $40,657.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,299.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,528. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 41.70%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

