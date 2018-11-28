Alliance One International (AOI) and SunOpta (STKL) Financial Review

Alliance One International (NYSE:AOI) and SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Alliance One International alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alliance One International and SunOpta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance One International 0 0 0 0 N/A SunOpta 0 0 1 0 3.00

SunOpta has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 101.61%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alliance One International and SunOpta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance One International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SunOpta $1.28 billion 0.34 -$135.32 million ($0.14) -35.43

Alliance One International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SunOpta.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance One International and SunOpta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance One International N/A N/A N/A SunOpta -10.52% -7.59% -1.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Alliance One International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of SunOpta shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Alliance One International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of SunOpta shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alliance One International beats SunOpta on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alliance One International Company Profile

Alliance One International, Inc. purchases, processes, packs, stores, and ships leaf tobacco for the manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products worldwide. It operates through North America and Other Regions segments. The company is involved in processing and selling flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are used in international brand cigarettes. It also provides agronomy services for growing leaf tobacco. The company was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc. sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products. It also provides processing and contract manufacturing services comprising seed and grain conditioning services for soy, corn, and sunflower; grain milling for corn with various granulations and batch sizing; coffee and sesame seed processing; and dry and oil roasting and packaging. In addition, this segment offers liquid and dried format seed, grain, and cocoa based ingredients; and specialty organic functional ingredients. The Consumer Products segment provides aseptic beverages, such as almond, soy, coconut, rice, and other non-dairy beverages, as well as broths, teas, and nutritional beverages; and organic and conventional beverage products comprising shelf stable and refrigerated juices, specialty beverages, and functional waters. It also offers natural and organic frozen fruits and vegetables; specialty fruit toppings and bases; and natural and organic fruit-based snacks. The company was formerly known as Stake Technology Ltd. and changed its name to SunOpta Inc. in October 2003. SunOpta Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance One International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance One International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.