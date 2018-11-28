Alliance Data Systems (ADS) PT Lowered to $218.00 at Citigroup

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $218.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

NYSE:ADS opened at $193.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $189.23 and a 52-week high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 12.11%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $135,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

