Alliance Data Systems (ADS) PT Lowered to $218.00 at Citigroup

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup to $218.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.
NYSE:ADS opened at $193.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $189.23 and a 52-week high of $278.33.
In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $135,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
Recommended Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.