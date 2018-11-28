Allergan plc (AGN) Position Lifted by Silchester International Investors LLP

Silchester International Investors LLP increased its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the quarter. Allergan comprises about 0.3% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Silchester International Investors LLP’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Allergan by 747.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Allergan by 3,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Walsh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,900 shares of company stock worth $2,234,931. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Allergan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Shares of Allergan stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.38. 19,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92. Allergan plc has a twelve month low of $142.81 and a twelve month high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/allergan-plc-agn-position-lifted-by-silchester-international-investors-llp.html.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.