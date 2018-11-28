Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.56.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $27,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period.

ATI opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.37. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

