Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Stake Lowered by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $371,000. Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $171,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10,334.1% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 109,541 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays set a $195.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.05.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $399.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $130.06 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

