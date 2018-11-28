Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 402,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,463 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 1,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $211.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.05.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

