Alibaba Group (BABA) Receiving Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) have trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Alibaba Group earned a daily sentiment score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alibaba Group’s ranking:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. MED cut their price objective on Alibaba Group to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.05.

BABA opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.35. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

