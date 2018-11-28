Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Stake Lessened by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,042 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

In related news, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total transaction of $1,230,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,168,610.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $55,003.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $2,792,874. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ARE opened at $122.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

