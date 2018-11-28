Alcoa (AA) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

AA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.07.

AA stock opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 17th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Alcoa by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

