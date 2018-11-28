Albireo Pharma (ALBO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO):

11/27/2018 – Albireo Pharma was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/15/2018 – Albireo Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

11/14/2018 – Albireo Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

11/13/2018 – Albireo Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/13/2018 – Albireo Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Albireo provided a quarterly corporate update today and hosted an analyst/ investor event at the AASLD mtg yesterday. Mgmt reported progress w/ Phase 3 PEDFIC1 trial of IBAT inhibitor A4250 in PFIC1/2, announcing that 26 sites have now been opened. Top-line results are still expected around YE19. Recent presentations at NASPGHAN and AASLD mtgs provide additional context around PFIC natural history, unmet need, and A4250 therapeutic strategy. Mgmt continues to guide for another A4250 trial initiation in 2019, most likely Biliary Atresia or Alagille Syndrome. Reiterate BUY. Stock does not adequately reflect value of development efforts in pediatric liver disease.””

10/17/2018 – Albireo Pharma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Albireo Pharma was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.74.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper purchased 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $25,670.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,155.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 315.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $320,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

