Alambic Investment Management L.P. Takes $205,000 Position in Quidel Co. (QDEL)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 225.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after purchasing an additional 451,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 22.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after purchasing an additional 396,989 shares during the period. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter valued at $25,441,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter valued at $12,857,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Quidel during the second quarter valued at $7,583,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total value of $1,646,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,832,311.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 7,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $469,826.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,629,603. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -829.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. Quidel had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QDEL. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Quidel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

