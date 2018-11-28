Alambic Investment Management L.P. Invests $215,000 in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000.

Shares of LBRT opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 19.98. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $558.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 2,491,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $47,232,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Day sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

