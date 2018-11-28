Akroma Achieves Market Cap of $536,857.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Akroma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0310 or 0.00000731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $536,857.00 and approximately $4,635.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.02864440 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00117139 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000150 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002795 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 17,315,610 coins. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

