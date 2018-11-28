AK Steel (AKS) Bond Prices Fall 4.3%

An issue of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) debt fell 4.3% against its face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 7% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2027. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $83.00 and were trading at $88.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKS. Morgan Stanley raised AK Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AK Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised AK Steel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

NYSE:AKS opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.85.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AK Steel had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Roger K. Newport purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $30,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,729.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 1,136.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the second quarter worth $117,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AK Steel by 105.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in AK Steel by 21,958.8% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 29,864 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AK Steel during the second quarter valued at $140,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, stainless, and electrical steels, and tubular products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

