Aetna Inc (AET) Holdings Raised by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the quarter. Aetna accounts for about 1.4% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aetna were worth $15,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aetna by 19,750.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 269,199 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Aetna by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Aetna by 40.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Aetna by 33.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Aetna by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AET traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,137. Aetna Inc has a 52 week low of $166.88 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aetna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.55.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

