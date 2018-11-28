Advisory Research Inc. Has $57.20 Million Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,405,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,121 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy comprises about 0.9% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $57,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 68,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 294,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 187,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.85 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Genesis Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Genesis Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genesis Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $30,015.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,015.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

