Advisory Research Inc. Has $40.59 Million Holdings in Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 4.80% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $40,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,137,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,008,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,054,000. Biglari Capital CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DKL opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.20. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $35.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $164.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.10 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 83.79% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 151.20%.

DKL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.76 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,624. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

