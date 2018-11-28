Advisory Research Inc. Buys 286,070 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,070 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up approximately 3.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 1.17% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $180,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,866,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,054,609,000 after buying an additional 158,679 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 30,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 512,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,404,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 5,500 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $377,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas J. May sold 5,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $343,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,500. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMP stock opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $54.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.9775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

