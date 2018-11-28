Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.73

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 23044 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADRO. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $213.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.70.
In related news, insider Stephen T. Isaacs sold 62,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $494,944.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,728.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blaine Templeman sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $39,364.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,340.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,003 shares of company stock valued at $821,976 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 36,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aduro BioTech by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 50,230 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)
Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.
