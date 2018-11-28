Adient (ADNT) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $23.22. Approximately 1,975,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,417,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

ADNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Adient from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Adient alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient PLC will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Adient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at $458,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Adient by 13.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Adient by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Adient by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 872,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Adient (ADNT) Stock Price Down 7.1%” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/adient-adnt-stock-price-down-7-1.html.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.