Adelphoi (ADL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $459.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $558,617.00 and approximately $459.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adelphoi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00024399 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.48 or 0.02452795 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00127149 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00190595 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.08672288 BTC.

Adelphoi Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Adelphoi

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adelphoi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adelphoi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adelphoi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.