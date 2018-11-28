Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $20,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 280.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock opened at $126.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $109.98 and a one year high of $186.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 3rd. The electronics maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/11/28/acuity-brands-inc-ayi-shares-sold-by-swiss-national-bank.html.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, such as recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, landscape, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.