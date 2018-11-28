Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Trading 14% Higher

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) shares traded up 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.49. 881,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,134,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $3.00 price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Roth Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.55.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 154,403 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,269.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 359,205 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 99,318 shares during the period.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for patients with cancers lacking effective treatment options. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies for myeloablation and conditioning of the bone marrow prior to a bone marrow transplant for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) age 55 and older.
