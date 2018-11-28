ACRE (ACRE) Price Down 63% This Week

ACRE (CURRENCY:ACRE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One ACRE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ACRE has traded down 63% against the dollar. ACRE has a total market capitalization of $17,253.00 and $178.00 worth of ACRE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00023476 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.72 or 0.02293193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00126454 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00197676 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.22 or 0.08730760 BTC.

ACRE Profile

ACRE’s total supply is 4,225,294 coins and its circulating supply is 4,088,509 coins. ACRE’s official website is www.acreprop.org . ACRE’s official Twitter account is @AcreCoinCrypto

ACRE Coin Trading

ACRE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACRE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACRE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACRE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

